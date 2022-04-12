Fahad Mustafa shares a heartwarming father-son moment
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
Fahad Mustafa shares a heartwarming father-son moment
Source: Fahad Mustafa (Instagram)
Pakistani heartthrob Fahad Mustafa surely has the power to send the internet into a frenzy with just one post. The talented actor's larger than life persona and impeccable hosting talent has made him a fan favourite.

While the Load Wedding star is currently packed with a busy schedule, he has been making time for his cute son. The father-son duo are winning hearts with the adorable video where Fahad’s son Moosa becomes his father's new stylist.

The BTS video is from the sets of Jeeto Pakistan where little Moosa can be spotted styling his father and the Jawani Phir Ni Ani star is loving all the attention.

The video has gone viral on the internet and people have praised the cute father-son duo's interaction which is without a doubt very heartwarming.

On the work front, Fahad Mustafa is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad opposite Mahira Khan.

