Fahad Mustafa trolled after Jeeto Pakistan's latest episodes go viral

Pakistani heartthrob Fahad Mustafa rose to unprecedented fame with his quick wit and unmissable charm that he showcased whilst hosting his popular show 'Jeeto Pakistan'.

However, now the Actor in Law star has come under intense backlash as the netizens expressed their dislike for the Ramadan special Jeeto Pakistan League which has an overabundance of cringy moments and mishaps.

The show, which was once loved by the masses due to its unique format, has landed in hot waters over similarities with politician Aamir Liaquat’s absurd Ramadan game shows.

The 38-year-old was trolled as fans were outraged after they noticed that he was following Liaquat’s path and creating content where interacting with people in a ridiculous manner seemed funny.

The keyboard warriors did not hesitate to call out the host and the show as they believed the problems arising on the show were happening to garner publicity and boost the ratings. Receiving flak, the Load Wedding star received backlash for following the footsteps of the notorious host Aamir Liaquat.

On the work front, Fahad Mustafa is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad opposite Mahira Khan.