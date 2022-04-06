Shahid Afridi pens a lovely birthday wish for Shaheen Shah Afridi

Former cricketer Shahid Afridi has wished a very happy birthday to Pakistan's bowling sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Taking to his social media handle, the 42-year-old superstar blessed the young cricketer with prayers for success and well being on his special day. He prayed that he continues to shine always.

"Happy Birthday @iShaheenAfridi stay blessed and continue to shine! May Allah bless you always and give you more success, continue to serve Pakistan. Congratulations also on the 200 International wkts milestone, many more to come."

Happy Birthday @iShaheenAfridi stay blessed and continue to shine! May Allah bless you always and give you more success, continue to serve Pakistan. Congratulations also on 200 International wkts milestone, many more to come. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 5, 2022

Moreover, Shahid also congratulated the star cricketer for reaching the 200 international wickets milestone.

Responding to the tweet, Shaheen thanked him for his kind words as he referred to him as 'lala' in a tweet, with a heart emoji.

Thank you lala ❤️ https://t.co/Z3hbpUfNQg — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) April 5, 2022

The 21-year-old pacer definitely shares a precious bond with the former cricketer. Moreover, Shaheen is also Shahid's future son-in-law as he is engaged to his eldest daughter.