Shahid Afridi pens a lovely birthday wish for Shaheen Shah Afridi
Web Desk
04:46 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
Shahid Afridi pens a lovely birthday wish for Shaheen Shah Afridi
Source: Shahid Afridi / Shaheen Afridi (Instagram)
Share

Former cricketer Shahid Afridi has wished a very happy birthday to Pakistan's bowling sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Taking to his social media handle, the 42-year-old superstar blessed the young cricketer with prayers for success and well being on his special day. He prayed that he continues to shine always.

"Happy Birthday @iShaheenAfridi stay blessed and continue to shine! May Allah bless you always and give you more success, continue to serve Pakistan. Congratulations also on the 200 International wkts milestone, many more to come."

Moreover, Shahid also congratulated the star cricketer for reaching the 200 international wickets milestone.

Responding to the tweet, Shaheen thanked him for his kind words as he referred to him as 'lala' in a tweet, with a heart emoji.

The 21-year-old pacer definitely shares a precious bond with the former cricketer. Moreover, Shaheen is also Shahid's future son-in-law as he is engaged to his eldest daughter.

Shaheen Shah Afridi gets a special Valentine's ... 11:19 AM | 14 Feb, 2022

Pakistani ace paceman, Shaheen Shah Afridi got a special gift from his supposed sweetheart as he took to social media ...

More From This Category
Falak Shabir wins hearts as new video with ...
05:43 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
Fahad Mustafa trolled after Jeeto Pakistan's ...
04:16 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
Saba Qamar celebrates birthday with friends
03:49 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
Nimra Khan hilariously recreates Ahsan Khan's ...
03:20 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam nominated for ICC ...
01:22 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to meet Indian cricket ...
09:05 PM | 5 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Falak Shabir wins hearts as new video with daughter Alyana goes viral
05:43 PM | 6 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr