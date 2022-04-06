Falak Shabir wins hearts as new video with daughter Alyana goes viral
Web Desk
05:43 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
Falak Shabir wins hearts as new video with daughter Alyana goes viral
Source: Falak Shabir (Instagram)
Share

Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan are one of the most adored celebrity couples in Pakistan. Every now and then, the couple drops glimpses of their private life leaving their fan base gushing.

Needless to say, their little bundle of joy aka their baby girl Alyana has also won the hearts of their massive fan following with her cuteness.

This time around, Shabir was spotted in a heartwarming video where the dotting father can be spotted making his baby girl Alyana sleep by reciting Kalma in a soothing voice.

"And then she sleeps right away ????", captioned the Ijazat crooner whilst sharing the adorable video with his fans.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they are expecting their first baby in June this year.

On the work front, Falak Shabir was praised for his performance in the music video ‘Sapnay’ co-starring Sarah Khan.

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir to star together in ... 05:45 PM | 16 Mar, 2022

Pakistani power couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir have mastered the art to leave their fans stunned with stunning ...

More From This Category
Shahid Afridi pens a lovely birthday wish for ...
04:46 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
Fahad Mustafa trolled after Jeeto Pakistan's ...
04:16 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
Saba Qamar celebrates birthday with friends
03:49 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
Nimra Khan hilariously recreates Ahsan Khan's ...
03:20 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
Sinf-e-Aahan: Arzoo's viral scene draws mixed ...
06:20 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
‘Chaudhry and Sons’ - Imran Ashraf’s killer ...
05:51 PM | 5 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Falak Shabir wins hearts as new video with daughter Alyana goes viral
05:43 PM | 6 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr