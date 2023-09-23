WATCH: Parineeti Chopra’s dance on her mehndi goes viral

MUMBAI – Bollywood sensation Parineeti Chopra and distinguished politician Raghav Chadha’s wedding festivities have begun as they couple has reached enchanting city of Udaipur to tie the knot.

The pre-wedding celebrations kicked off with a soul-stirring Ardas ceremony in Delhi and it was followed by an intimate Sufi night, which was attended by close friends and cherished family members.

A video from the Sufi night has emerged online showing the bride-to-be can be seen dancing along with family members and friends.

Parineeti looks stunning in silver dress as his fiancé and his family members are also present on the occasion.

The engagement ceremony of the couple was held in May this year.