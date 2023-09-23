Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar's curt exchange with Miss Pakistan sparks debate

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, a luminary in the world of Pakistani television and film, has penned some of the most iconic dramas and movies, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.
His remarkable body of work includes acclaimed dramas like "Sadqay Tumhare," "Bunty I Love You," "Landa Bazaar," "Chand Pur Ka Chandu," "Manjali," "Boota From Toba Tek Singh" and "Mere Paas Tum Ho." Notably, his hit films, "Punjab Nahi Jaungi" and "London Nahi Jaunga" have also received widespread acclaim.
Beyond his creative endeavours, Qamar is known for being a vocal Pakistani celebrity who fearlessly expresses his views on social issues. His outspoken nature is often on display during live shows, where he engages in passionate discussions and debates. Currently, he is captivating audiences with his latest television drama, "Main Manto Nahi Hoon."
Recently, a clip of Qamar schooling Miss Pakistan during a live show has been circulating on social media. The discussion revolved around the challenges women face in the workplace in Pakistan. While Miss Pakistan shared her perspective on the hardships women endure to achieve success, he offered a different viewpoint.
In his characteristic frankness, he stated, "She must have faced hardships in her life, but don't interrupt me (as he responded to Miss Pakistan's comments). Typically, the problem arises when you speak about issues based solely on your personal experiences, lacking a broader understanding of the world. I acknowledge that women face exploitation, but there are areas where men are also exploited. If women choose to work on merit, they can succeed. However, if they choose other means, they may inadvertently take opportunities away from hardworking men. If women believe in the principle of merit, they have easier pathways to success."
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 23, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.55
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,068 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,365.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
