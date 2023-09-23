Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar's curt exchange with Miss Pakistan sparks debate

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, a luminary in the world of Pakistani television and film, has penned some of the most iconic dramas and movies, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

His remarkable body of work includes acclaimed dramas like "Sadqay Tumhare," "Bunty I Love You," "Landa Bazaar," "Chand Pur Ka Chandu," "Manjali," "Boota From Toba Tek Singh" and "Mere Paas Tum Ho." Notably, his hit films, "Punjab Nahi Jaungi" and "London Nahi Jaunga" have also received widespread acclaim.

Beyond his creative endeavours, Qamar is known for being a vocal Pakistani celebrity who fearlessly expresses his views on social issues. His outspoken nature is often on display during live shows, where he engages in passionate discussions and debates. Currently, he is captivating audiences with his latest television drama, "Main Manto Nahi Hoon."

Recently, a clip of Qamar schooling Miss Pakistan during a live show has been circulating on social media. The discussion revolved around the challenges women face in the workplace in Pakistan. While Miss Pakistan shared her perspective on the hardships women endure to achieve success, he offered a different viewpoint.

In his characteristic frankness, he stated, "She must have faced hardships in her life, but don't interrupt me (as he responded to Miss Pakistan's comments). Typically, the problem arises when you speak about issues based solely on your personal experiences, lacking a broader understanding of the world. I acknowledge that women face exploitation, but there are areas where men are also exploited. If women choose to work on merit, they can succeed. However, if they choose other means, they may inadvertently take opportunities away from hardworking men. If women believe in the principle of merit, they have easier pathways to success."

