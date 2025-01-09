Bike-riding police to patrol on motorways for surveillance

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has decided to launch a pilot project for a motorbike service to enhance security and surveillance on motorways.

Khan stated that there should be 30 to 35 motorbikes patrolling different sectors of the motorway simultaneously.

In the first phase, the motorway police will start the bike service using their own resources, and further expansion will be considered.

He emphasised that the National Highway Authority (NHA), motorway police, Frontier Works Organization (FWO), and district police should ensure joint actions.

He also stated that an effective strategy should be adopted to prevent theft of safety fences around the motorways.

The federal minister suggested amending laws to expand the powers of the motorway police. He said that the motorway police need to take on more responsibility for the safety of citizens.

A mechanism should be developed to make travel on the motorway as safe as possible, and areas with higher incidents of crime and fence theft should be identified.

In the areas where fences are stolen, the NHA officer and motorway police will be held accountable, he said.

The minister directed the Secretary of Communications to submit a report on coordinated actions within a week.