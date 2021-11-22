New Peshawar corps commander Lt Gen Faiz Hameed takes charge 
02:32 PM | 22 Nov, 2021
New Peshawar corps commander Lt Gen Faiz Hameed takes charge 
RAWALPINDI – Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed took over the charge as Peshawar corps commander, the military media wing said Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood handed over the command of Peshawar Corps to Lt Gen Faiz at a ceremony held at the corps headquarters.

More to follow...

