New Peshawar corps commander Lt Gen Faiz Hameed takes charge
02:32 PM | 22 Nov, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed took over the charge as Peshawar corps commander, the military media wing said Monday.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood handed over the command of Peshawar Corps to Lt Gen Faiz at a ceremony held at the corps headquarters.
More to follow...
