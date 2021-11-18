Outgoing DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hamid pays farewell visit to PM Imran, FM Qureshi
Web Desk
01:29 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
Outgoing DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hamid pays farewell visit to PM Imran, FM Qureshi
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi bade goodbye to the outgoing DG of Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.

Reports in local media said Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed paid separate farewell calls to the premier and Foreign Minister Qureshi in the country’s federal capital on Thursday (today).

PM Imran commended the efforts and services of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as DG ISI for Pakistan. He also expressed best wishes for Lt Gen Hameed on his new assignment as the Peshawar Corps Commander.

Lt Gen also paid a farewell visit to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad today. Qureshi appreciated Faiz Hameed’s services as the country’s top spymaster and extended best wishes over his new appointment as Peshawar Corps Commander.

Faiz Hameed met President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday at Aiwan-e-Sadr who also lauded his efforts and services for the country.

Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum is replacing Gen Faiz as the new chief of the ISI who will take his office on November 20. Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Lt-Gen. Nadeem as DG ISI on October 26.

DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz pays farewell call on ... 10:57 PM | 17 Nov, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt. General Faiz Hameed paid a farewell call on ...

More From This Category
TLP chief Saad Rizvi released from jail
04:38 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
Pakistan strongly condemns extrajudicial killings ...
03:15 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
‘They were laughing’: Grief-stricken Kashmiri ...
02:56 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
Indian Punjab CM, ministers arrive in Pakistan to ...
02:16 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
LHC directs 50pc employees to work from home as ...
12:28 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
UK unveils ample opportunities for Pakistani ...
11:29 AM | 18 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker Hareem Shah's prank call to Sheikh Rashid draws severe backlash
04:22 PM | 18 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr