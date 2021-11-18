Outgoing DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hamid pays farewell visit to PM Imran, FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi bade goodbye to the outgoing DG of Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.

Reports in local media said Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed paid separate farewell calls to the premier and Foreign Minister Qureshi in the country’s federal capital on Thursday (today).

PM Imran commended the efforts and services of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as DG ISI for Pakistan. He also expressed best wishes for Lt Gen Hameed on his new assignment as the Peshawar Corps Commander.

Lt Gen also paid a farewell visit to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad today. Qureshi appreciated Faiz Hameed’s services as the country’s top spymaster and extended best wishes over his new appointment as Peshawar Corps Commander.

Director General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed pays farewell call on Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI in Islamabadhttps://t.co/C6scyKHFBT pic.twitter.com/mlK1r7svlH — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) November 18, 2021

Faiz Hameed met President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday at Aiwan-e-Sadr who also lauded his efforts and services for the country.

Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum is replacing Gen Faiz as the new chief of the ISI who will take his office on November 20. Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Lt-Gen. Nadeem as DG ISI on October 26.