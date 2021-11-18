HBL Prestige Lounge inaugurated in Sialkot
02:00 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
HBL Prestige Lounge inaugurated in Sialkot
Caption: Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL along with valued clients and senior leadership of the Bank at the inauguration of HBL Prestige Lounge located in Sialkot
SIALKOT – HBL inaugurated its new Prestige Lounge located in Sialkot. This is the first HBL Prestige Lounge in the city and the twelfth across the country with future plans to expand the prestige footprint. The inauguration was led by Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL. Valued clients and senior leadership of the Bank were also present on the occasion.

HBL Prestige provides a world-class banking experience to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). This exclusive proposition offers tailor-made solutions through dedicated digital and physical channels including portfolio managers who provide personalized banking services to their clients. The state-of-the-art Prestige Lounges are located strategically in high-visibility areas of key cities.

Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL said, “HBL is delighted to be offering its exclusive Prestige clientele with an incomparable value proposition in Sialkot. The Sialkot HBL Prestige branch is the first of its kind outside Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, and will provide par excellence financial services to its high-net-worth clientele. We hope to remain true to HBL Prestige’s motto of “With you, in what you value.”

