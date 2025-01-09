Devastating wildfires in Los Angeles: Thousands displaced, Hollywood stars affected

California is grappling with one of its worst wildfire disasters as an uncontrollable blaze engulfs several kilometers of land in Los Angeles, home to the iconic Hollywood film industry. The fire, which started in the forested outskirts, has wreaked havoc, forcing thousands, including several Hollywood celebrities, to flee their homes.

Fatalities and Widespread Destruction

The inferno has claimed the lives of five individuals and left vast stretches of scenic coastal areas between Santa Monica and Malibu reduced to ashes. As of now, more than 1,500 properties, including homes, grocery stores, and banks, have been destroyed. The flames also consumed Hollywood Hills, intensifying the devastation.

The fire, now considered the most catastrophic in Los Angeles’ modern history, has plunged 1.5 million residents into darkness as power outages sweep across the region.

Celebrity Homes Destroyed

The wildfire has devastated affluent neighborhoods where numerous celebrities reside. Among those affected are Jamie Lee Curtis, Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, and Cary Elwes, all of whom have confirmed losing their homes. Actor James Woods evacuated his property and shared harrowing footage of the flames encircling his house on Instagram.

Maria Shriver, former journalist and ex-wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger, posted a heart-wrenching video on social media, capturing the aftermath of the disaster. Actress Mandy Moore expressed her grief online, stating, “We’ve lost so much. We are broken.”

Hollywood Events Disrupted

The disaster has also impacted the entertainment industry. With the awards season underway, numerous high-profile events have been postponed or canceled. The Critics Choice Awards, scheduled for the weekend, have been delayed by two weeks, while the Oscars administration announced a two-day postponement for the release of nominations. Several TV shows and movie premieres have also been halted due to the ongoing crisis.

Government Response and Challenges

President Joe Biden has canceled his scheduled visit to Italy to address the situation, calling for urgent relief measures. Evacuation orders have led to traffic gridlocks, with many abandoning vehicles to escape on foot.

Emergency services are battling to contain the fire, but strong winds and dry conditions are hampering efforts. Officials have warned that the destruction could escalate further before the flames are brought under control.

A Tragic Chapter for Los Angeles

As Los Angeles grapples with the aftermath of this devastating wildfire, the city’s resilience is being tested. For many families and celebrities, the road to recovery will be long, and the scars of this tragedy will remain for years to come.