'May 9-like incidents won't be allowed again,' says Gen Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir said on Wednesday the armed forces would not allow May 9-like incidents to happen "again at any cost".

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers allegedly vandalised the martyrs' monument, Lahore Corps Commander's House and the General Headquarters of the Pakistan Army on May 9 after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan by the Rangers inside the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

During his visit to the martyrs' monument, where he paid a tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the pride, honour and dignity of the nation, the army chief said, "No one will be allowed to disrespect our shuhada [martyrs] and their monuments."

General Asim said that martyrs and the monuments were a source of inspiration and pride for the rank and file of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, government officials and the people of Pakistan. He said that attacks like the ones recently planned and "orchestrated tragic incidents" would not be allowed again.

The COAS reassured the rank and file that all those responsible for bringing shame to the nation on May 9 would be brought to justice. He said, "The martyrs have been promised the highest abode in the life hereafter and shall continue to maintain the highest levels of respect amongst the people of Pakistan."

He said, "The State of Pakistan and Armed Forces will always maintain all Shuhada and their families in very high esteem and continue to honour them and their supreme sacrifices with utmost respect and dignity."

The COAS appreciated under-command formations for their hard work, devotion, high morale and professionalism. During his interaction with officers and troops, Gen Asim said the army would focus on professionalism and preparedness to deal with complex internal and external security challenges, including the propaganda warfare.