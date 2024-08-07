Imran Khan says ready for apology if PTI found involved in May 9 incidents

ISLAMABAD – PTI founder Imran Khan said he would tender apology if his party was found involved in the May 9 incidents, when charged people attacked military installations following his arrest in a graft case.

Talking to media in Adiala jail where he has been detained a year in multiple cases, the former prime minister demanded that CCTV footages of the May 9 should be made public.

Khan said, “If PTI people are found involved, they will not only be ousted but also brought to justice”.

“I was dragged by Rangers, There is no response for a person, who is popular in Pakistan and internationally,” he said.

“Should you not apologise to me,” he said.

On Sunday, the jailed former prime minister said that it would be "foolish" not to have "excellent" relations with the army, but he ruled out an out-of-court settlement for himself.

On the eve of the anniversary of his imprisonment last August on multiple charges, including corruption and leaking state secrets, Khan said this in response to questions from an international wire service. He said that he harbours no grudges against the United States, which he previously accused of playing a role in his 2022 ouster. The US has denied any involvement.

“Given Pakistan’s geographical position and the military’s significant role in the private sector, it would be foolish not to foster such a relationship [with the army],” Khan wrote in his replies, conveyed through his media and legal team. “We are proud of our soldiers and armed forces.”

Khan clarified that his criticisms since his ouster have been directed at certain individuals, not the military as an institution: “The miscalculations of the military leadership shouldn’t be held against the institution as a whole.”