Imran Khan says ready for apology if PTI found involved in May 9 incidents

ISLAMABAD – PTI founder Imran Khan said he would tender apology if his party was found involved in the May 9 incidents, when charged people attacked military installations following his arrest in a graft case.
Talking to media in Adiala jail where he has been detained a year in multiple cases, the former prime minister demanded that CCTV footages of the May 9 should be made public.
Khan said, “If PTI people are found involved, they will not only be ousted but also brought to justice”.
“I was dragged by Rangers, There is no response for a person, who is popular in Pakistan and internationally,” he said.
“Should you not apologise to me,” he said.
On Sunday, the jailed former prime minister said that it would be "foolish" not to have "excellent" relations with the army, but he ruled out an out-of-court settlement for himself.
On the eve of the anniversary of his imprisonment last August on multiple charges, including corruption and leaking state secrets, Khan said this in response to questions from an international wire service. He said that he harbours no grudges against the United States, which he previously accused of playing a role in his 2022 ouster. The US has denied any involvement.
“Given Pakistan’s geographical position and the military’s significant role in the private sector, it would be foolish not to foster such a relationship [with the army],” Khan wrote in his replies, conveyed through his media and legal team. “We are proud of our soldiers and armed forces.”
Khan clarified that his criticisms since his ouster have been directed at certain individuals, not the military as an institution: “The miscalculations of the military leadership shouldn’t be held against the institution as a whole.”
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305 and selling rate was 307.5.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.95 for buying, and 358.80 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.25
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.95
|358.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.15
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.5
|744
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.1
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.5
|729
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316
|323
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
