Search

Sports

Babar Azam retains top spot in latest ICC ODI rankings 

Web Desk
06:14 PM | 7 Aug, 2024
Babar Azam retains top spot in latest ICC ODI rankings 

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released the ODI players' rankings.

Pakistan's Babar Azam remains at the top spot in the ICC ODI players' rankings, while India's Shubman Gill is in second place.

Indian team captain Rohit Sharma has improved by one spot to reach third place, while Virat Kohli has dropped by one spot to fourth place.

In the rankings, Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman has improved by one spot and is now in 12th place.

Additionally, in the ODI bowlers' rankings, South Africa's Keshav Maharaj is at the top spot, India's Kuldeep Yadav has moved up five spots to fourth place, while Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi has dropped by one spot to ninth place.

Saud Shakeel named Vice-Captain as Pakistan announces squad for Bangladesh Tests

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

06:14 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Babar Azam retains top spot in latest ICC ODI rankings 

09:57 AM | 7 Aug, 2024

Saud Shakeel named Vice-Captain as Pakistan announces squad for ...

05:18 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

LHC moved against Waqar Younis’s appointment as adviser to PCB chief

03:31 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Paris Olympics: Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem reaches final of javelin ...

12:14 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

England refuses to host PSL 10 matches amid scheduling conflicts

11:34 AM | 6 Aug, 2024

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem face off against India's Neeraj Chopra in ...

Sports

10:05 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Paris Olympics 2024: America's Noah Lyles becomes world's fastest man

09:35 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh cricket team's arrival to Pakistan delayed

07:16 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

Draft schedule of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 revealed

11:35 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

PCB to host open trials for women cricketers in 14 cities

12:36 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

PCB unveils Champions Tournaments to elevate Pakistan's domestic ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:52 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Man booked for harassing police officer’s daughter at Islamabad Club 

Gold & Silver

02:49 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Gold prices plunge for third straight session in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 7 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305 and selling rate was 307.5.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.95 for buying, and 358.80 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.25 280.4
Euro EUR 305 307.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.95 358.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.6 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.75 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 184.15 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.5 744
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.1 206
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905 912
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 724.5 729
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.65
Swedish Krona SEK 26.65 26.95
Swiss Franc CHF 316 323
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: