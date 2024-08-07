Babar Azam retains top spot in latest ICC ODI rankings 

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released the ODI players' rankings.

Pakistan's Babar Azam remains at the top spot in the ICC ODI players' rankings, while India's Shubman Gill is in second place.

Indian team captain Rohit Sharma has improved by one spot to reach third place, while Virat Kohli has dropped by one spot to fourth place.

In the rankings, Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman has improved by one spot and is now in 12th place.

Additionally, in the ODI bowlers' rankings, South Africa's Keshav Maharaj is at the top spot, India's Kuldeep Yadav has moved up five spots to fourth place, while Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi has dropped by one spot to ninth place.