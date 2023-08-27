British High Commissioner Jane Marriott praises Naseem Shah for his performance

LAHORE – British High Commissioner Jane Marriott has become a fan of Pakistan's young fast bowler Naseem Shah.

In the second ODI against Afghanistan, Naseem Shah steered Pakistan to victory by hitting a boundary in the last over. He won millions of hearts by giving a special performance under pressure.

UK High Commissioner to Pakistan Ms @JaneMarriottUK OBE talks cricket with @MarinaMI_24 on her visit to Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. pic.twitter.com/6UvQH74DL9 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 27, 2023

During her visit to Gaddafi Stadium, British High Commissioner Jane Marriott appreciated Naseem Shah's performance and said that Naseem Shah has become her favourite player after scoring a boundary at the end.

The British High Commissioner said that the matches between Pakistan and Afghanistan were very good and the entire team of Pakistan performed very well.