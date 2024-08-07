Saud Shakeel named Vice-Captain as Pakistan announces squad for Bangladesh Tests

Shan Masood to lead Green Shirts in Test Series
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board’s men’s national selection committee has announced a 17-member squad for the ICC World Test Championship series against Bangladesh.
The opening Test is set for 21-25 August at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, followed by the second Test from 30 August to 3 September in Karachi.
The Pakistan Test team will start their training camp at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 11 August, under the guidance of head coach Jason Gillespie and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood.
Bangladesh team is expected to arrive in Islamabad in the early hours of 17 August and will begin their training later that day.
|Players
|Role
|Shan Masood
|Captain
|Saud Shakeel
|Vice-Captain
|Aamir Jamal
|Subject to Fitness
|Abdullah Shafique
|Batsman
|Abrar Ahmed
|Spinner
|Babar Azam
|Batsman
|Kamran Ghulam
|Batsman
|Khurram Shahzad
|Batsman
|Mir Hamza
|Fast Bowler
|Mohammad Ali
|Fast Bowler
|Mohammad Huraira
|Batsman
|Mohammad Rizwan
|Wicket-Keeper
|Naseem Shah
|Fast Bowler
|Saim Ayub
|Batsman
|Salman Ali Agha
|All-Rounder
|Sarfaraz Ahmed
|Wicket-Keeper
|Shaheen Shah Afridi
|Fast Bowler
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305 and selling rate was 307.5.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.95 for buying, and 358.80 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.25
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.95
|358.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.15
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.5
|744
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.1
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.5
|729
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316
|323
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
