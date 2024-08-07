Search

Saud Shakeel named Vice-Captain as Pakistan announces squad for Bangladesh Tests

Shan Masood to lead Green Shirts in Test Series

Web Desk
09:57 AM | 7 Aug, 2024
Saud Shakeel named Vice-Captain as Pakistan announces squad for Bangladesh Tests

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board’s men’s national selection committee has announced a 17-member squad for the ICC World Test Championship series against Bangladesh.

The opening Test is set for 21-25 August at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, followed by the second Test from 30 August to 3 September in Karachi.

The Pakistan Test team will start their training camp at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 11 August, under the guidance of head coach Jason Gillespie and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood.

Bangladesh team is expected to arrive in Islamabad in the early hours of 17 August and will begin their training later that day.

Pakistan Test Squad against Bangladesh 

Players Role
Shan Masood Captain
Saud Shakeel Vice-Captain
Aamir Jamal Subject to Fitness
Abdullah Shafique Batsman
Abrar Ahmed Spinner
Babar Azam Batsman
Kamran Ghulam Batsman
Khurram Shahzad Batsman
Mir Hamza Fast Bowler
Mohammad Ali Fast Bowler
Mohammad Huraira Batsman
Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-Keeper
Naseem Shah Fast Bowler
Saim Ayub Batsman
Salman Ali Agha All-Rounder
Sarfaraz Ahmed Wicket-Keeper
Shaheen Shah Afridi Fast Bowler


 
 

09:57 AM | 7 Aug, 2024

