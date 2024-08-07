Saud Shakeel named Vice-Captain as Pakistan announces squad for Bangladesh Tests

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board’s men’s national selection committee has announced a 17-member squad for the ICC World Test Championship series against Bangladesh.

The opening Test is set for 21-25 August at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, followed by the second Test from 30 August to 3 September in Karachi.

The Pakistan Test team will start their training camp at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 11 August, under the guidance of head coach Jason Gillespie and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood.

Bangladesh team is expected to arrive in Islamabad in the early hours of 17 August and will begin their training later that day.

Pakistan Test Squad against Bangladesh

Players Role Shan Masood Captain Saud Shakeel Vice-Captain Aamir Jamal Subject to Fitness Abdullah Shafique Batsman Abrar Ahmed Spinner Babar Azam Batsman Kamran Ghulam Batsman Khurram Shahzad Batsman Mir Hamza Fast Bowler Mohammad Ali Fast Bowler Mohammad Huraira Batsman Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-Keeper Naseem Shah Fast Bowler Saim Ayub Batsman Salman Ali Agha All-Rounder Sarfaraz Ahmed Wicket-Keeper Shaheen Shah Afridi Fast Bowler





