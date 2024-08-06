Imran Khan says fascism responsible for current state of affairs in Bangladesh

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has said that fascism is mainly responsible for the prevailing anarchy in Bangladesh.
Talking to his lawyers in Adiala Jail on Tuesday, Khan said that fascism against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers must stop.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country on Monday, as more people were killed in some of the worst violence since the birth of the South Asian nation more than five decades ago.
Bangladesh Army Chief Wakar uz Zaman held a press conference and said that the Army would decide the future matters of the country and the Army would hold talks with the political parties to form an interim government after confirmation of Sheikh Hasina Wazed's resignation.
Six PTI lawyers -- Intizar Panjutha, Zubair Kisana, Moazzam Butt, Sohail Sultan, Sameer Khosa and Haroon Irshad Janjua -- held an hour long meeting with Khan in the conference room of Adiala Jail on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail after the meeting with Khan, Intizar Panjutha said Khan thanked people for participating in the PTI's Swabi public gathering and asked them to take to the streets on the night of August 13 with the national flags in their hands.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 6, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.65 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.5 for buying, and 358.50 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.50 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|303.65
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|358.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.50
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
