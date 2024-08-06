Search

Imran Khan says fascism responsible for current state of affairs in Bangladesh

11:25 PM | 6 Aug, 2024
Bangladesh
Source: File photo

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has said that fascism is mainly responsible for the prevailing anarchy in Bangladesh.

Talking to his lawyers in Adiala Jail on Tuesday, Khan said that fascism against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers must stop. 

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country on Monday, as more people were killed in some of the worst violence since the birth of the South Asian nation more than five decades ago.

Bangladesh Army Chief Wakar uz Zaman held a press conference and said that the Army would decide the future matters of the country and the Army would hold talks with the political parties to form an interim government after confirmation of Sheikh Hasina Wazed's resignation. 

Six PTI lawyers -- Intizar Panjutha, Zubair Kisana, Moazzam Butt, Sohail Sultan, Sameer Khosa and Haroon Irshad Janjua -- held an hour long meeting with Khan in the conference room of Adiala Jail on Tuesday. 

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail after the meeting with Khan, Intizar Panjutha said Khan thanked people for participating in the PTI's Swabi public gathering and asked them to take to the streets on the night of August 13 with the national flags in their hands. 

