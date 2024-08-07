Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 7 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305 and selling rate was 307.5.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.95 for buying, and 358.80 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.25
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.95
|358.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.15
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.5
|744
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.1
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.5
|729
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316
|323
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305 and selling rate was 307.5.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.95 for buying, and 358.80 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.25
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.95
|358.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.15
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.5
|744
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.1
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.5
|729
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316
|323
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.