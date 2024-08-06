Hamas picks Yahya Sinwar as new chief after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

Hamas has announced that Yahya Sinwar, its top official in Gaza, has been chosen as the new leader of its political bureau. This selection follows the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, as stated by the Palestinian group on Tuesday.
In a brief statement, Hamas said, "The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announces the selection of Commander Yahya Sinwar as the head of the political bureau of the movement, succeeding the martyr Commander Ismail Haniyeh, may [God] have mercy on him."
Yahya Sinwar, 61, is considered by Israel to be the mastermind behind the October 7 attack by Hamas inside Israeli territory, resulting in over 1,100 deaths and more than 200 captives.
In response, Israel's military campaign in Gaza has led to the deaths of nearly 40,000 Palestinians, including many women and children, displaced nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, and triggered an unprecedented humanitarian crisis marked by widespread starvation and health emergencies. Reports have also emerged of systematic rights abuses, including the torture of Palestinians in captivity.
The assassination of Haniyeh, likely carried out by Israel, shocked the region and was viewed by many as an attempt by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to thwart efforts to negotiate a ceasefire, in which Haniyeh was a key participant. Analysts suggest that Sinwar's appointment, who has remained largely unseen since the October 7 attack, indicates the central role Gaza plays in Hamas's political strategy.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 6, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.65 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.5 for buying, and 358.50 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.50 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|303.65
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|358.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.50
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
