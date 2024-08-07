US charges Pakistani national Asif Merchant in alleged assassination plot linked to Iran

WASHINGTON – Pakistani man Asif Merchant has been charged in the United States for foiled assassination plot against American officials, possibly including former President Donald Trump.
The 46-year-old man, with alleged Iranian ties, is accused of hiring American residents for a plot in retaliation for the US killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. He has been detained in New York and charged with assassination for hire.
White House has denied claims that the plot specifically targeted Donald Trump but Western media pushed this news.
Last month, former President Donald Trump survived an assassination while a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The shooter was killed by a Secret Service sniper. Investigators found no clear ideological motives, and former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned after acknowledging communication failures that delayed the response to the attack.
Pakistani Foreign Office is in contact with US authorities and awaiting more details about Asif Merchant, a Pakistani man charged in the US for a foiled assassination plot.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305 and selling rate was 307.5.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.95 for buying, and 358.80 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.25
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.95
|358.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.15
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.5
|744
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.1
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.5
|729
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316
|323
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.