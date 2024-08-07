WASHINGTON – Pakistani man Asif Merchant has been charged in the United States for foiled assassination plot against American officials, possibly including former President Donald Trump.

The 46-year-old man, with alleged Iranian ties, is accused of hiring American residents for a plot in retaliation for the US killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. He has been detained in New York and charged with assassination for hire.

White House has denied claims that the plot specifically targeted Donald Trump but Western media pushed this news.

Last month, former President Donald Trump survived an assassination while a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The shooter was killed by a Secret Service sniper. Investigators found no clear ideological motives, and former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned after acknowledging communication failures that delayed the response to the attack.

Pakistan seeks details of national living in US

Pakistani Foreign Office is in contact with US authorities and awaiting more details about Asif Merchant, a Pakistani man charged in the US for a foiled assassination plot.