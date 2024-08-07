Search

Top NewsWorld

US charges Pakistani national Asif Merchant in alleged assassination plot linked to Iran

Web Desk
08:42 AM | 7 Aug, 2024
US charges Pakistani national Asif Merchant in alleged assassination plot linked to Iran
Source: File Photo

WASHINGTON – Pakistani man Asif Merchant has been charged in the United States for foiled assassination plot against American officials, possibly including former President Donald Trump.

The 46-year-old man, with alleged Iranian ties, is accused of hiring American residents for a plot in retaliation for the US killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. He has been detained in New York and charged with assassination for hire.

White House has denied claims that the plot specifically targeted Donald Trump but Western media pushed this news.

Last month, former President Donald Trump survived an assassination while a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The shooter was killed by a Secret Service sniper. Investigators found no clear ideological motives, and former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned after acknowledging communication failures that delayed the response to the attack.

Pakistan seeks details of national living in US

Pakistani Foreign Office is in contact with US authorities and awaiting more details about Asif Merchant, a Pakistani man charged in the US for a foiled assassination plot.

Donald Trump assassination attempt: All you need to know about rally shooting

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:05 AM | 7 Aug, 2024

Inside final hours of Sheikh Hasina’s reign when army chief ...

08:42 AM | 7 Aug, 2024

US charges Pakistani national Asif Merchant in alleged assassination ...

11:58 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Hamas picks Yahya Sinwar as new chief after Ismail Haniyeh's ...

11:25 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Imran Khan says fascism responsible for current state of affairs in ...

10:51 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan released from Adiala Jail

07:30 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Intelligence Chief dismissed in major Bangladesh Army leadership ...

Most viewed

08:59 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

PIA initiates action against 'General Bajwa's brother'

02:43 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh protests: PM Sheikh Hasina resigns after army’s ...

12:02 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

Indian boy arrested for raping cow in Bhopal state

09:58 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

Imran Khan 'rules out' any out-of-court settlement with govt or army

11:08 AM | 6 Aug, 2024

NA passes bill to block PTI’s reserved seats after Supreme Court's ...

07:52 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

43 killed, hundreds injured in Bangladesh as Hasina rejects calls for ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:05 AM | 7 Aug, 2024

Inside final hours of Sheikh Hasina’s reign when army chief withdraws support amid riots

Gold & Silver

02:39 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Gold prices drop in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 7 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305 and selling rate was 307.5.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.95 for buying, and 358.80 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.25 280.4
Euro EUR 305 307.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.95 358.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.6 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.75 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 184.15 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.5 744
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.1 206
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905 912
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 724.5 729
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.65
Swedish Krona SEK 26.65 26.95
Swiss Franc CHF 316 323
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: