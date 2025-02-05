Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Lahore policemen found involved in murder of CIA sub-inspector

Lahore Policemen Found Involved In Murder Of Cia Sub Inspector

LAHORE – The murder of an official of CIA police in Muridke area took a surprised turn as cops of Lahore police have been found involved in it.

Reports said Constables Jamshed and Arsalan, who were stationed at Badami Bagh police station, had gone to Muridke in search of a suspect.

At this moment, CIA Sub-Inspector Maratab Ali was traveling with his friend Zakaullah.

The constables, suspecting the vehicle, attempted to intercept it. However, the CIA official, believing it to be a robbery attempt, tried to drive away.

As a result, Constables Jamshed and Arsalan opened fire on the vehicle, leading to the death of Maratab Ali.

When the constables realised that the person in the vehicle was a CIA sub-inspector, they fled the scene.

The absconding constables and their accomplice, Wasif, will be apprehended soon.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 5 February 2025 Wednesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 281
Euro EUR 287.25 290
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 191.6 194
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.06 38.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.48 35.83
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.8 62.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.05 156.05
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.15 24.45
Omani Riyal OMR 723.79 731.79
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.01 76.71
Singapore Dollar SGD 205.75 207.75
Swedish Krona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 302.84 305.59
Thai Baht THB 8.06 8.21
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search