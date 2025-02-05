Lahore policemen found involved in murder of CIA sub-inspector

LAHORE – The murder of an official of CIA police in Muridke area took a surprised turn as cops of Lahore police have been found involved in it.

Reports said Constables Jamshed and Arsalan, who were stationed at Badami Bagh police station, had gone to Muridke in search of a suspect.

At this moment, CIA Sub-Inspector Maratab Ali was traveling with his friend Zakaullah.

The constables, suspecting the vehicle, attempted to intercept it. However, the CIA official, believing it to be a robbery attempt, tried to drive away.

As a result, Constables Jamshed and Arsalan opened fire on the vehicle, leading to the death of Maratab Ali.

When the constables realised that the person in the vehicle was a CIA sub-inspector, they fled the scene.

The absconding constables and their accomplice, Wasif, will be apprehended soon.