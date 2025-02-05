Whatsapp Voice And Video Called Feature Restored In Saudi Arabia After 6 Years

In a significant development for Saudi Arabia’s digital landscape, WhatsApp users in the Kingdom can now make voice and video calls once again, after a hiatus of six years. This change has been welcomed by residents, although no official announcement from the Saudi authorities has been made, leaving users with some uncertainty about the permanence of this shift.

The popular messaging app, which is widely used around the world, had its voice and video calling features blocked in Saudi Arabia due to regulatory reasons. However, reports surfaced on Saturday that these features were suddenly reactivated, prompting speculation about whether the change is temporary or part of a longer-term strategy.

While many users have been able to access the calling features, the absence of any formal statement from Saudi officials has raised questions regarding the sustainability of this decision. This move is seen as part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to improve its telecommunications infrastructure and digital communication systems, potentially enhancing connectivity for residents and businesses alike.

WhatsApp, which introduced voice calls in 2015 and video calls in 2016, has been one of the most widely used messaging platforms globally. However, due to the Kingdom’s regulatory policies, these features were unavailable until now. Speculation about the lifting of these restrictions had emerged as early as March 2024, though at the time, the Saudi Communications, Space, and Technology Commission denied these claims, stating that access to WhatsApp calls was still not permitted.

With this recent development, many are now wondering whether this change is a step toward further liberalizing digital communication in Saudi Arabia or if it is a temporary adjustment. Only time will tell whether the restored feature will remain permanently or if new regulations may impact its future availability.