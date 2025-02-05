Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

WhatsApp voice and video called feature restored in Saudi Arabia after 6 years

Whatsapp Voice And Video Called Feature Restored In Saudi Arabia After 6 Years

In a significant development for Saudi Arabia’s digital landscape, WhatsApp users in the Kingdom can now make voice and video calls once again, after a hiatus of six years. This change has been welcomed by residents, although no official announcement from the Saudi authorities has been made, leaving users with some uncertainty about the permanence of this shift.

The popular messaging app, which is widely used around the world, had its voice and video calling features blocked in Saudi Arabia due to regulatory reasons. However, reports surfaced on Saturday that these features were suddenly reactivated, prompting speculation about whether the change is temporary or part of a longer-term strategy.

While many users have been able to access the calling features, the absence of any formal statement from Saudi officials has raised questions regarding the sustainability of this decision. This move is seen as part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to improve its telecommunications infrastructure and digital communication systems, potentially enhancing connectivity for residents and businesses alike.

WhatsApp, which introduced voice calls in 2015 and video calls in 2016, has been one of the most widely used messaging platforms globally. However, due to the Kingdom’s regulatory policies, these features were unavailable until now. Speculation about the lifting of these restrictions had emerged as early as March 2024, though at the time, the Saudi Communications, Space, and Technology Commission denied these claims, stating that access to WhatsApp calls was still not permitted.

With this recent development, many are now wondering whether this change is a step toward further liberalizing digital communication in Saudi Arabia or if it is a temporary adjustment. Only time will tell whether the restored feature will remain permanently or if new regulations may impact its future availability.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 5 February 2025 Wednesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 281
Euro EUR 287.25 290
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 191.6 194
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.06 38.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.48 35.83
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.8 62.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.05 156.05
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.15 24.45
Omani Riyal OMR 723.79 731.79
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.01 76.71
Singapore Dollar SGD 205.75 207.75
Swedish Krona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 302.84 305.59
Thai Baht THB 8.06 8.21
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search