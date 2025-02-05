Are Mawra Hussain and Ameer Gilani getting married in February?

Mawra Hussain is a well-known Pakistani actress, model, and social media personality, who has garnered a large fan base thanks to her impressive acting skills and charming on-screen presence. Born on September 28, 1992, in Karachi, Pakistan, Mawra entered the entertainment industry at a young age and quickly became one of the most popular faces on Pakistani television.

Mawra’s acting debut came in 2011 with the drama Meri Ladli, but it was her performances in subsequent dramas like Main Bushra (2013) and Sabat (2020) that truly cemented her place in the industry. She gained particular recognition for her role in Sabat, which earned her critical acclaim for her portrayal of a complex character. In addition to her television success, Mawra has also made a name for herself in films, with her Bollywood debut in Sanam Teri Kasam (2016), where she received positive reviews for her performance.

Aside from her acting career, Mawra is also known for her fashion-forward presence, often praised for her elegant style and ability to carry both modern and traditional looks. She is active on social media platforms, where she engages with her fans and shares glimpses of her personal and professional life.

Mawra’s popularity extends beyond Pakistan, with a significant following in India as well. Her dedication to her craft, along with her gracious personality, has made her a prominent figure in South Asian entertainment.