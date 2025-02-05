Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Are Mawra Hussain and Ameer Gilani getting married in February?

Are Mawra Hussain And Ameer Gilani Getting Married In February

Mawra Hussain is a well-known Pakistani actress, model, and social media personality, who has garnered a large fan base thanks to her impressive acting skills and charming on-screen presence. Born on September 28, 1992, in Karachi, Pakistan, Mawra entered the entertainment industry at a young age and quickly became one of the most popular faces on Pakistani television.

Mawra’s acting debut came in 2011 with the drama Meri Ladli, but it was her performances in subsequent dramas like Main Bushra (2013) and Sabat (2020) that truly cemented her place in the industry. She gained particular recognition for her role in Sabat, which earned her critical acclaim for her portrayal of a complex character. In addition to her television success, Mawra has also made a name for herself in films, with her Bollywood debut in Sanam Teri Kasam (2016), where she received positive reviews for her performance.

Aside from her acting career, Mawra is also known for her fashion-forward presence, often praised for her elegant style and ability to carry both modern and traditional looks. She is active on social media platforms, where she engages with her fans and shares glimpses of her personal and professional life.

Mawra’s popularity extends beyond Pakistan, with a significant following in India as well. Her dedication to her craft, along with her gracious personality, has made her a prominent figure in South Asian entertainment.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 5 February 2025 Wednesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 281
Euro EUR 287.25 290
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 191.6 194
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.06 38.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.48 35.83
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.8 62.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.05 156.05
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.15 24.45
Omani Riyal OMR 723.79 731.79
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.01 76.71
Singapore Dollar SGD 205.75 207.75
Swedish Krona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 302.84 305.59
Thai Baht THB 8.06 8.21
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search