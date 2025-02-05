Matric examinations postponed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a significant move, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced the postponement of matriculation exams, which were originally scheduled for March during the holy month of Ramadan. The decision, made under the guidance of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, comes after consultations with the provincial education authorities.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) confirmed that all matric exams will now take place after Ramadan, with no specific dates announced yet. The board stated that the decision was made to accommodate students and provide them with more time to prepare, considering the challenges posed by the fasting month.

In a statement, the board explained that the exams were postponed specifically due to the timing of Ramadan, acknowledging the difficulties students may face while observing fasting during exam preparations.

The move has been largely welcomed by students and educational institutions, as it will provide relief to candidates who would otherwise have had to balance fasting with exam stress.