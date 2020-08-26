UNSC dismisses US sanctions move against Iran

11:07 AM | 26 Aug, 2020
UNSC dismisses US sanctions move against Iran
Share

NEW YORK - President of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has dismissed the United States (US) sanctions move against Iran.

During a meeting on the Middle East, Indonesia’s UN Ambassador who is also council president for August Dian Triansyah Djani said the Security Council is not in a position to take further action on a US bid to trigger again all UN sanctions against Iran because there is no consensus in the 15-member body in this regard.

More From This Category
India orders issuance of IIOJK domicile to ...
07:58 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
At UNSC, China calls for peaceful settlement of ...
06:20 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
UNSC dismisses US sanctions move against Iran
11:07 AM | 26 Aug, 2020
Africa declared free from wild polio virus but it ...
09:28 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
Turkey foils 'sensational' terrorist attack in ...
05:17 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
Pompeo in Sudan on first visit by US top diplomat ...
04:56 PM | 25 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Powerpuff Girls – Live Action Series in the Making at CW
04:03 PM | 26 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr