UNSC dismisses US sanctions move against Iran
11:07 AM | 26 Aug, 2020
Share
NEW YORK - President of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has dismissed the United States (US) sanctions move against Iran.
During a meeting on the Middle East, Indonesia’s UN Ambassador who is also council president for August Dian Triansyah Djani said the Security Council is not in a position to take further action on a US bid to trigger again all UN sanctions against Iran because there is no consensus in the 15-member body in this regard.
- Pakistan rejects Indian “Charge Sheet” designed to divert ...11:50 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Faisal Edhi escapes drowning near Karachi’s Sea View during rescue ...10:47 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Peshawar BRT bus catches fire near Hayatabad — Video10:20 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- First wife’s permission mandatory for second marriage, rules ...08:52 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Inclusive political settlement only way forward for peace in ...08:26 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
Powerpuff Girls – Live Action Series in the Making at CW
04:03 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Momina Mustehsan, Aima Baig giving us major best friend goals in ...03:50 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Sajal Aly, Bushra Ansari played an important role in my marriage to ...02:33 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Bold & Beautiful: Esra Bilgic suits up in recent Instagram post01:51 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020