Punjab CM approves 10 new shelter homes in Lahore
11:43 AM | 26 Aug, 2020
LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved to build ten new Panahgahs and also decided to open Langar Khanas [soup kitchens] outside shelter homes in Lahore.
According to media details, the chief minister has directed the concerned authorities to finalize locations for the shelter homes as soon as possible and to place traffic sign boards identifying Panahgahs.
The Panahgahs will be made in rented buildings and will be constructed in other big cities phase-wise.
The Punjab government also planned to build rehabilitation centers for drug addicts.
