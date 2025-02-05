Pak PM Shahbaz, Army Chief Asim Munir attend Martyrs’ Memorial on Kashmir Solidarity Day

MUZAFFARABAD – Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir visited Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to pay tribute to the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs.

Both leaders attended a memorial ceremony where they recited Fateha in honor of the fallen heroes who have fought for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Top civil-military officials expressed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people in their struggle for justice and independence. The Prime Minister was joined by Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Prime Minister, Anwarul Haq, during the poignant ceremony.

The visit by Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership highlights the nation’s continued solidarity with Kashmiris, as Pakistan marks Kashmir Solidarity Day to demonstrate its commitment to the Kashmiri cause in line with the United Nations’ resolutions on the dispute.

The day also witnessed rallies across Pakistan, including one organized by the Foreign Office to D-Chowk in Islamabad, where participants raised slogans in support of Kashmiri rights and highlighted the atrocities committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is a public holiday in Pakistan, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to the people of Kashmir, whose struggle for self-determination continues to receive strong backing from the Pakistani government and citizens alike.