Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pak PM Shahbaz, Army Chief Asim Munir attend Martyrs’ Memorial on Kashmir Solidarity Day

Pak Pm Shahbaz Army Chief Asim Munir Attend Martyrs Memorial On Kashmir Solidarity Day

MUZAFFARABAD – Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir visited Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to pay tribute to the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs.

Both leaders attended a memorial ceremony where they recited Fateha in honor of the fallen heroes who have fought for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Top civil-military officials expressed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people in their struggle for justice and independence. The Prime Minister was joined by Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Prime Minister, Anwarul Haq, during the poignant ceremony.

The visit by Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership highlights the nation’s continued solidarity with Kashmiris, as Pakistan marks Kashmir Solidarity Day to demonstrate its commitment to the Kashmiri cause in line with the United Nations’ resolutions on the dispute.

The day also witnessed rallies across Pakistan, including one organized by the Foreign Office to D-Chowk in Islamabad, where participants raised slogans in support of Kashmiri rights and highlighted the atrocities committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is a public holiday in Pakistan, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to the people of Kashmir, whose struggle for self-determination continues to receive strong backing from the Pakistani government and citizens alike.

Pakistan’s civil-military leaders extend full support to oppressed Kashmiris on Solidarity Day

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 5 February 2025 Wednesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 281
Euro EUR 287.25 290
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 191.6 194
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.06 38.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.48 35.83
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.8 62.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.05 156.05
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.15 24.45
Omani Riyal OMR 723.79 731.79
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.01 76.71
Singapore Dollar SGD 205.75 207.75
Swedish Krona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 302.84 305.59
Thai Baht THB 8.06 8.21
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search