'Ishq Murshid' star Dur-e-Fishan stuns fans with new sizzling pictures

10:49 AM | 24 Apr, 2024
Talented and gorgeous Pakistani diva Dur-e-Fishan Saleem cements her position in industry with her strong onscreen presence.

The 28-year-old amassed huge fan following with her beauty and craft. The actor's latest uploads are all over the internet and fans are showering love.

The showbiz star, who has been riding on the success of her spectacular performance in hit commercial 'Ishq Murshid', loves to remain connected with her fans.

The recent pictures show her flaunting her glam in lovely floral dress. Some raised questions about the deep neck but mostly praised her for the striking poses.

'Ishq Murshid' star Dur-e-Fishan stuns fans with new sizzling pictures

