Is Akshay Kumar finally a 'Hindustani'?

Bollywood esteemed actor Akshay Kumar finally became a "Hindustani" after being a naturalized Canadian citizen for many years.

The Hera Pheri famed actor, who has often been faced criticism for his Canadian citizenship, was granted Indian citizenship on the country's 77th Independence Day.

The Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actor shared a post on social media site X — formerly Twitter — expressing his excitement on acquiring the citizenship.

The actor wrote, 'Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day!', with a photo of the registration document.

Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani.

Happy Independence Day!

Jai Hind! ???????? pic.twitter.com/DLH0DtbGxk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2023

Kumar said that when people questioned his patriotism, he was deeply disappointed and decided to secure Indian citizenship.

“Everything to me, whatever I have earned, whatever I have achieved is from here,” the actor stated.

Kumar had applied for Indian citizenship in 2019, but the process was delayed due to COVID-19.

On the work front, Kumar has a long list of upcoming projects including The Great Indian Rescue, an untitled remake of Soorarai Pottru, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.