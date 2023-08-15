Is Akshay Kumar finally a 'Hindustani'?

Bollywood esteemed actor Akshay Kumar finally became a "Hindustani" after being a naturalized Canadian citizen for many years.
The Hera Pheri famed actor, who has often been faced criticism for his Canadian citizenship, was granted Indian citizenship on the country's 77th Independence Day.
The Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actor shared a post on social media site X — formerly Twitter — expressing his excitement on acquiring the citizenship.
The actor wrote, 'Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day!', with a photo of the registration document.
Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2023
Happy Independence Day!
Jai Hind! ???????? pic.twitter.com/DLH0DtbGxk
Kumar said that when people questioned his patriotism, he was deeply disappointed and decided to secure Indian citizenship.
“Everything to me, whatever I have earned, whatever I have achieved is from here,” the actor stated.
Kumar had applied for Indian citizenship in 2019, but the process was delayed due to COVID-19.
On the work front, Kumar has a long list of upcoming projects including The Great Indian Rescue, an untitled remake of Soorarai Pottru, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee suffered a Rs3.62 devaluation against the dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday as uncertainty looms larger.
During intra-bank trading on the first working day of the week, the rupee was quoted at 291.75, moving up by over Rs3 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, the rupee moved down by 0.52pc and settled at 288.49 against the greenback as uncertainty looms over the political crisis in the country.
In open market, dollar again crossed 300-mark as benefits of IMF Stand By Agreement fades away.
The local currency continued down trajectory in recent weeks while inflows seemed to have dried up with forex reserves held by the country’s central bank plunging $110 million on a weekly basis, dropping to $8.04 billion.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Aug-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-august-15-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.