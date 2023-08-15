Search

LifestyleViral

Is Akshay Kumar finally a 'Hindustani'?

Web Desk 11:27 PM | 15 Aug, 2023
Is Akshay Kumar finally a 'Hindustani'?
Source: Akshay Kumar (Instagram)

Bollywood esteemed actor Akshay Kumar finally became a "Hindustani" after being a naturalized Canadian citizen for many years.

The Hera Pheri famed actor, who has often been faced criticism for his Canadian citizenship, was granted Indian citizenship on the country's 77th Independence Day.

The Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actor shared a post on social media site X — formerly Twitter — expressing his excitement on acquiring the citizenship.

The actor wrote, 'Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day!', with a photo of the registration document.

Kumar said that when people questioned his patriotism, he was deeply disappointed and decided to secure Indian citizenship.

“Everything to me, whatever I have earned, whatever I have achieved is from here,” the actor stated.

Kumar had applied for Indian citizenship in 2019, but the process was delayed due to COVID-19.

On the work front, Kumar has a long list of upcoming projects including The Great Indian Rescue, an untitled remake of Soorarai Pottru, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.

Akshay Kumar breaks an interesting Guinness World Record

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Javeria Abbasi finally responds to Shamoon's cryptic message

10:45 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

Feroze Khan has "finally found" his potential partner

10:52 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

Faryal Makhdoom finally addresses Amir Khan's infidelity and clarifies her stance

09:21 PM | 16 Jul, 2023

Seema Haider: Pakistani woman who travelled to India to find love of her life finally gets bail

05:03 PM | 9 Jul, 2023

Are Shehnaaz Gill and Akshay Kumar going to share screen in latest film?

10:51 AM | 9 Jun, 2023

Katrina Kaif beats Akshay Kumar with broom in new viral video

12:05 PM | 5 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

“Don’t miss this” – Shehnaaz Gill invites Rajkumar Rao on her ...

12:34 AM | 16 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 15 August, 2023 

09:02 AM | 15 Aug, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee plunges by Rs3.62 against dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee suffered a Rs3.62 devaluation against the dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday as uncertainty looms larger.

During intra-bank trading on the first working day of the week, the rupee was quoted at 291.75, moving up by over Rs3 in the inter-bank market.

Last week, the rupee moved down by 0.52pc and settled at 288.49 against the greenback as uncertainty looms over the political crisis in the country.

In open market, dollar again crossed 300-mark as benefits of IMF Stand By Agreement fades away.

The local currency continued down trajectory in recent weeks while inflows seemed to have dried up with forex reserves held by the country’s central bank plunging $110 million on a weekly basis, dropping to $8.04 billion.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Aug-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-august-15-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 15, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (15 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: