Pakistan set to suspend Mobile, Internet services ahead of PTI protests

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government is set to temporarily suspend mobile phone services as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party confirmed its plans to proceed with much anticipated protest on November 24 despite stern warnings.

To deal with demonstrators, the federal government chalked out strict security measures, including the potential suspension of mobile services across the country starting Saturday evening.

The government strictly directed law enforcers to prevent PTI supporters from entering capital city Islamabad, where the protest is expected to take place. Police vehicles have been dispatched to the capital, and detailed plans are in place to arrest and detain demonstrators if necessary.

The government is preparing for clashes, as PTI marches have led to violent confrontations between party supporters and cops.

PTI protest also raised concerns as it coincides with visit of President of Belarus, who is due in Pakistan on November 25. To ensure security during the visit, the government has imposed Section 144 in Islamabad for two months, while requesting an additional 8,000 police officers.

Punjab government has also enforced Section 144 across the province from November 23 to 25, with over 10,700 police officers on standby to ensure public safety. PTI’s decision to go ahead with the protest follows a breakdown in talks with the government, especially regarding the demand for the release of Imran Khan by Friday, which the government refused.