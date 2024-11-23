Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Rawalpindi Railway faces massive crowds as Motorways closed ahead of PTI protest

Rawalpindi Railway Faces Massive Crowds As Motorways Closed Ahead Of Pti Protest

ISLAMABAD – The closure of key transportation routes in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest scheduled for November 24, left thousands of travelers stranded and facing significant disruptions over the weekend.

Despite all restrictions, PTI leaders resisted going ahead with planned power show on November 24 in capital while authorities halted almost all modes of transportation to control the influx.

With motorways and bus terminals shut down, many people trying to leave the region have been left with few options.

On Saturday, Rawalpindi Railway Station has been flooded with passengers, leading to overcrowding and long queues. Many travelers have been unable to secure tickets due to the overwhelming demand.

Several shuttle train services have been made available to alleviate some of the pressure, while station remains congested, with large numbers of passengers unable to reach their destinations.

Railway authorities have assured that they are working to address the situation by dispatching additional trains. An extra shuttle train is scheduled to depart at 4 pm today in an effort to reduce the backlog and provide relief to stranded passengers.

Lahore entry and exit points sealed ahead of PTI Nov 24 protest

