Pakistani rupee inches higher, hovers at 292.75 against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI - The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the dollar, and it gained another Re1.13 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being quoted at 292.75 in eleventh successive session as the government tightened the noose around the hoarders.

On Wednesday, PKR moved up and clsoed at 293.88 against the greenback in the inter-bank market. The rupee continued on a positive trend, extending its merry run against the greenback.

Pakistani authorities advanced cracked down on smuggling, lending support to the currency markets while new reforms were made in the Exchange Companies’ sector.