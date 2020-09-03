Polio free Pakistan to be ensured, says Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan said that polio eradication is the top-most priority of the government as polio affects the future generations.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the National Emergency Operations Center for Polio Eradication in Islamabad, he has assured full support to the polio eradication programme to reach out every child with all essential vaccines.

Expressing serious concern over the polio cases, Dr Sultan urged joint working of the EPI and PEI programmes at all levels to quickly plug the wide immunity gap for all vaccine preventable diseases including polio.

He said government aims to vaccinate almost 40 million under five children in the next nationwide campaign scheduled to start from 21st of this month.

He also lauded the efforts being made to make Pakistan polio-free