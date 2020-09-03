Polio free Pakistan to be ensured, says Dr Faisal

10:34 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
Polio free Pakistan to be ensured, says Dr Faisal
Share

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan said that polio eradication is the top-most priority of the government as polio affects the future generations. 

Chairing a high-level meeting at the National Emergency Operations Center for Polio Eradication in Islamabad, he has assured full support to the polio eradication programme to reach out every child with all essential vaccines.

Expressing serious concern over the polio cases, Dr Sultan urged joint working of the EPI and PEI programmes at all levels to quickly plug the wide immunity gap for all vaccine preventable diseases including polio.

He said government aims to vaccinate almost 40 million under five children in the next nationwide campaign scheduled to start from 21st of this month.

He also lauded the efforts being made to make Pakistan polio-free

More From This Category
Pakistan strongly denounces blasphemous ...
11:38 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
PM Imran summons meeting of senators to discuss ...
11:05 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
Polio free Pakistan to be ensured, says Dr Faisal
10:34 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
Roof collapse incident claims five lives in Swabi
10:08 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
PM Imran directs to expedite tabling anti-torture ...
09:16 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
SC Registrar returns petition seeking ...
09:22 PM | 2 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Five ways to flawlessly apply your concealer
06:59 PM | 2 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr