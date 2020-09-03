Pakistan strongly denounces blasphemous caricatures by French Magazine Charlie Hebdo
Web Desk
11:38 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
Pakistan strongly denounces blasphemous caricatures by French Magazine Charlie Hebdo
Share

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has strongly denounced the publication of blasphemous caricatures by French Magazine Charlie Hebdo today (Thursday).

In a statement, the minister said that the caricatures have hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims across the world, adding that Pakistan has conveyed its concerns to the French government on the despicable act.

He said such profane acts should not be repeated rather those behind it must be taken to task.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that freedom of expression does not give license to anybody to hurt the sentiments of others.

The foreign minister also noted there has been an increase in Islamophobia and Xenophobia across the world and expressed the confidence that the world will take immediate steps to put a stop to such tendencies and acts..

More From This Category
Pakistan strongly denounces blasphemous ...
11:38 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
PM Imran summons meeting of senators to discuss ...
11:05 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
Polio free Pakistan to be ensured, says Dr Faisal
10:34 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
Roof collapse incident claims five lives in Swabi
10:08 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
PM Imran directs to expedite tabling anti-torture ...
09:16 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
SC Registrar returns petition seeking ...
09:22 PM | 2 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Five ways to flawlessly apply your concealer
06:59 PM | 2 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr