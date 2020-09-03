Plot allotment case: AC issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Nawaz Sharif 
01:07 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Plot allotment case: AC issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Nawaz Sharif 
LAHORE - An accountability court has issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a plot allotment case.

According to media details, during the hearing, judge Asad Ali has directed foreign ministry to contact Pakistan High Commission in London for implementation on the warrant issued in the reference pertaining to a 34-year-old land allotment case.

Meanwhile, Inspector Bashir Ahmed submitted a report in the court, stating Nawaz Sharif was not present at his Model Town and Raiwind residences as he was in London for medical treatment.

Subsequently, the court, while extending judicial remand of veteran journalist Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman, has adjourned the hearing.

NAB spokesperson Nawazish Ali said media tycoon’s arrest had been in a case pertaining to the clandestine allotment of a 54-kanal piece of land in 1986 – from the then government of chief minister Nawaz Sharif.

