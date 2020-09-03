Plot allotment case: AC issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Nawaz Sharif
Share
LAHORE - An accountability court has issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a plot allotment case.
According to media details, during the hearing, judge Asad Ali has directed foreign ministry to contact Pakistan High Commission in London for implementation on the warrant issued in the reference pertaining to a 34-year-old land allotment case.
Meanwhile, Inspector Bashir Ahmed submitted a report in the court, stating Nawaz Sharif was not present at his Model Town and Raiwind residences as he was in London for medical treatment.
Subsequently, the court, while extending judicial remand of veteran journalist Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman, has adjourned the hearing.
NAB spokesperson Nawazish Ali said media tycoon’s arrest had been in a case pertaining to the clandestine allotment of a 54-kanal piece of land in 1986 – from the then government of chief minister Nawaz Sharif.
-
- Three children dead in Hafizabad roof collapse incident11:22 AM | 4 Sep, 2020
- Education Minister rejects fake news on closure of schools till Oct10:49 AM | 4 Sep, 2020
-
- Pakistan adopts different strategy to contain COVID-19, says Asad09:34 AM | 4 Sep, 2020
- Sajal Aly is a sight for sore eyes in her recent Instagram post03:53 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
- Kangana Ranaut demands for drug test on Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh ...03:07 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
- Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom set to star in reality TV series02:24 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020