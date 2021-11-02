Pakistan, Uzbekistan ink protocol to establish Joint Security Commission

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, and Uzbekistan signed a key protocol on Joint Security Commission between the two countries, Radio Pakistan said Tuesday.

According to the report of the state broadcaster, Pakistan and Uzbekistan inked the protocol on the establishment of a joint security commission which was followed by the inaugural session of the body.

Lieutenant General Victor Makhmudov, Secretary of the Security Council of Uzbekistan, and Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf attended the ceremony.

NSA Dr. Moeed Yusuf shared the development on Twitter .“This will help strengthen coordination on security and regional connectivity between our two brotherly countries,” his tweet reads.

A press release issued by the National Security Division said the protocol covered wide-ranging security-related matters of mutual interest and established a coordination mechanism between National Security Division and the Security Council under their respective heads.

Members of both countries discussed various aspects of the newly-formed joint commission and the way forward for making the commission effective and mutually beneficial. The unfolding situation in the neighboring war-ravaged country was also discussed as Pakistan and Uzbekistan reaffirmed the need to remain constructively engaged.

The report further added that the second session of the body would be held in Tashkent next year.

A five-member Uzbek delegation, led by the Secretary of the Security Council of Uzbekistan, arrived in Pakistan on a three-day visit.

Meanwhile, Uzbek dignitary will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The Uzbek delegation will also visit the Torkham border where they will be briefed by relevant authorities.