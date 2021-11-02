Mansha Pasha awarded IPPA Style Icon Of The Year
02:00 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
Mansha Pasha has slowly yet surely created a niche for herself in the entertainment and fashion vicinity. Apart from being a star performer, the 34-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic.

Now, she has cemented her position as one of the best-dressed celebrities in showbiz as she was awarded the IPPA’s Style Icon Of The Year award.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Pasha posted a beautiful selfie with her husband to celebrate her victory at the IPPA awards 2021.

"IPPA’s Style Icon for the year peeps! Super happy to have won this award with him by my side ! Special shout-out to my team - you know who you are! Thank you "

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha)

A fashionista to the core, the Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida star's style has been lauded by many as she infuses subtle grace in every avatar she dons. Apart from dabbling in versatile roles, she is striking and has a great sense of style.

Earlier, Mansha Pasha and Ali Gul Pir left the internet rolling with laughter as they recreated Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's Met Gala look.

Mansha Pasha celebrates birthday with friends and ... 04:36 PM | 20 Oct, 2021

Mansha Pasha celebrated her 34 birthday with her husband Jibran Nasir and other friends at home. Taking to Instagram, ...

Ayesha Omar and Shoaib Malik set temperature soaring with new bold photos
03:47 PM | 2 Nov, 2021

