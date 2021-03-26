Sana Javed celebrates her 28th birthday with husband Umair Jaswal

Birthday bashes are a lavish affair for everyone but when it comes to celebrities they take the celebration on another level altogether.

Pakistan drama sweetheart Sana Javed turned 28 and her husband Umair Jaswal has some trick up his sleeves to make his lady love's birthday special.

Sharing snippets from the night, the Gagar crooner shared an adorable picture with Javed, his wife of five months, on his Instagram to mark the day.

"Happy 120 days of bugging the hell out of me. ???? I LOVE YOU ???? thankyou for making me gain an extra 20 pounds of happiness ????. Herrr stress ka hal hai kfc and cake ???? I look like a panda ???? thanks to you. May we get old and chubby together. But Allah ka wasta hai let me workout and diet from tomorrow. Pilssss ????????????????????????????????"

The couple, who tied the knot in October of 2020.

Dabbling in diverse roles and proving her versatility on-screen, Ruswai proved to be a game-changer as the masses started to adore Sana for her faultless portrayal of a rape survivor.

On the work front, Javed's Dunk has been a huge success. Featuring Sana Javed, Bilal Abbas and Noman Ijaz in lead roles, Dunk's every fast-paced episode leave the audience to contemplate the prevailing issues of the society.