Sana Javed wins Best Actress award for Ruswai

Sana Javed has slowly yet surely created a niche in the drama industry. The 27-year-old actress won the best actress award after her remarkable performance in Drama Ruswai at ARY Peoples Choice Awards 2021.

Dabbling in diverse roles and proving her versatility on-screen, Ruswai proved to be a game-changer as the masses started to adore her for her faultless portrayal of a rape survivor.

Extending her gratitude to the fans, she thanked her fans for their unconditional support through an Instagram post.

"Alhamdullilah won Best Actress award at #ARYPeopleschoiceawards 2021 for Ruswai ", the Dunk star wrote.

Further, Javed added, "Humbled and honoured for this award I would like to thank ARY, the whole team of Ruswai and most importantly my lovely fans ... thank you so much for always being there and for your love and constant support over the years this one’s for you!"

On the work front, Javed's Dunk has been a huge success. Featuring Sana Javed, Bilal Abbas and Noman Ijaz in lead roles, Dunk's every fast-paced episode leave the audience to contemplate the prevailing issues of the society.