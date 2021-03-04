Sana Javed wins Best Actress award for Ruswai
Web Desk
09:24 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
Sana Javed wins Best Actress award for Ruswai
Share

Sana Javed has slowly yet surely created a niche in the drama industry. The 27-year-old actress won the best actress award after her remarkable performance in Drama Ruswai at ARY Peoples Choice Awards 2021.

Dabbling in diverse roles and proving her versatility on-screen, Ruswai proved to be a game-changer as the masses started to adore her for her faultless portrayal of a rape survivor.

Extending her gratitude to the fans, she thanked her fans for their unconditional support through an Instagram post.

"Alhamdullilah won Best Actress award at #ARYPeopleschoiceawards 2021 for Ruswai ", the Dunk star wrote.

Further, Javed added, "Humbled and honoured for this award I would like to thank ARY, the whole team of Ruswai and most importantly my lovely fans ... thank you so much for always being there and for your love and constant support over the years this one’s for you!"

On the work front, Javed's Dunk has been a huge success. Featuring Sana Javed, Bilal Abbas and Noman Ijaz in lead roles, Dunk's every fast-paced episode leave the audience to contemplate the prevailing issues of the society.

Sana Javed & Umair Jaswal share beautiful ... 11:25 AM | 6 Nov, 2020

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal’s wedding didn't just look like a fairy tale- their love will truly make you believe ...

More From This Category
Imad Wasim and wife Sannia welcome a baby girl
07:43 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
Journalist Saadia Afzaal drops major clue about ...
03:30 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
Rakhi Sawant and brother Rakesh accused of fraud
02:22 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
Mahira Khan faces backlash for supporting Mera ...
02:05 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff accused of ...
07:21 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
Nauheed Cyrusi recreates Piya Basanti as the ...
07:00 PM | 3 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Imad Wasim and wife Sannia welcome a baby girl
07:43 PM | 4 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr