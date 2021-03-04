Man awarded death sentence for raping five-year-old girl in Rawalpindi

09:31 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
Man awarded death sentence for raping five-year-old girl in Rawalpindi
Share

ISLAMABAD – A sessions court in Rawalpindi on Thursday awarded death sentence to a man for raping a five-year-old girl.

Additional Session judge Jahangir Gondal issued the verdict, besides imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on the convict.

He remarked that such hardcore criminals did not deserve any kind of leniency.

The convict had raped the minor girl after breaking into her house in Rawalpindi last year.

Last year, President Arif Alvi had approved the Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020, which aims to punish the sex offenders.

As per the ordinance, special courts will be set up across the country to expedite the trial of rape cases on a priority basis, and will dispose off the rape cases within four months.

The ordinance also suggests setting up Anti-rape Crisis Cells by the Prime Minister, which will be authorized to conduct medico-legal examination within six hours of the incident.

Tiktoker Zoi Hashmi breaks silence about leaked ... 01:35 PM | 3 Mar, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistani TikToker Zoi Hashmi has responded to the viral rape video scandal that took the internet by ...

More From This Category
Smart lockdown imposed in Lahore’s various ...
09:04 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
Will sit on opposition benches if loses ...
07:12 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
German envoy meets Pakistan Army chief, pledges ...
05:57 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
IHC orders removal of ex-ISI chief Durrani’s ...
04:53 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
PM Imran nominates Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate ...
03:56 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
Journalist Saadia Afzaal drops major clue about ...
03:30 PM | 4 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Imad Wasim and wife Sannia welcome a baby girl
07:43 PM | 4 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr