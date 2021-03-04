Humaima Malick hopes to wear a hijab for the rest of her life
09:54 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
All around the globe, many celebrities leave behind their luxurious celebrity life as they turn towards a spiritual livelihood. Lately, Lollywood actress Noor Bukhari jumped onto the bandwagon and decided to pursue religious endeavours, leaving behind her showbiz life.

Recently, Bukhari met star Humaima Malick and gifted her a headscarf, earning praises for the sweet gesture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 33-year-old Bol actress shared a picture with friend Noor, praising her for the guidance and penning a heartfelt token of gratitude.

“There are very few people in life who expect nothing from you but your own good. Noor. you are so noorani (luminous) meri pyari (My lovely). Thank you for this beautiful gift, I love wearing a scarf. May Allah add me in his loved ones and give me the strength to carry hijab all my life.”

Earlier, Malick's brother Feroze Khan also turned towards religion and revealed his reasons for returning to showbiz after distancing himself from the industry.

"My Sheikh, he has ordered me that I can't quit showbiz," he had said and added that he firmly believes that the world of glitz and glamour is a test.

"He [the Shiekh] also told me that I needed to be at this place. I have to do something out of this, I have to make something out of this. So I'm reading into a lot of scripts, looking into a lot of scripts — I may act, I may produce, but I'm here."

On the work front, Malick will soon be gracing the big screen with Bilal Lashari's The Legend of Maula Jatt.

