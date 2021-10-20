Mansha Pasha celebrates birthday with friends and family
04:36 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
Mansha Pasha celebrates birthday with friends and family
Mansha Pasha celebrated her 34 birthday with her husband Jibran Nasir and other friends at home.

Taking to Instagram, the actress thanked the fans for wishing her birthday.

She wrote, “Thank you all for the wonderful wishes on my birthday. It’s a special day as are all days that one gets to spend with those they love. Special shout-out to @asmadurrani who was dearly missed (and who gifted the beautiful cake) and @hijabtufail who asked for many many photos that are duly provided courtesy @adil_Khan28.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha)

Mansha Pasha’s day was made special by her husband Jibran Nasir. He penned down a lovely birthday wish for his wife on her birthday. “Happy Birthday my love. To being young and growing old together. May you have a happy, healthy and successful year,” wrote Jibran.

