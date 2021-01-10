PM Imran condoles Seth Abid’s death
10:44 AM | 10 Jan, 2021
PM Imran condoles Seth Abid’s death
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned businessman Seth Abid Hussain.

Taking it to Twitter, the premier wrote Seth Abid was one of the early donors of Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital Lahore.

Seth passed away in Karachi on January 8. The 85-year-old died after a short battle with an illness.

Abid hailed from Kasur and his father was a big name in Karachi’s Sarafa Market.

Seth Abid left behind three sons and three daughters to mourn his death.

Earlier Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and many other notable politicians have expressed grief over the death of businessman Seth Abid Hussain and extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family.

