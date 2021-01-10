PM Imran condoles Seth Abid’s death
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned businessman Seth Abid Hussain.
Taking it to Twitter, the premier wrote Seth Abid was one of the early donors of Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital Lahore.
Saddened to learn of the passing of Seth Abid Hussain. He was one of the early donors of SKMT. Condolences and prayers go to his family.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 10, 2021
Seth passed away in Karachi on January 8. The 85-year-old died after a short battle with an illness.
Seth Abid Hussain passes away at 85 09:50 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – Renowned industrialist and social figure Seth Abid Hussain passed away on Friday, family sources have ...
Abid hailed from Kasur and his father was a big name in Karachi’s Sarafa Market.
Seth Abid left behind three sons and three daughters to mourn his death.
Earlier Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and many other notable politicians have expressed grief over the death of businessman Seth Abid Hussain and extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family.
