Pakistan’s Seth Abid passes away at 85
09:50 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Share
KARACHI – Renowned industrialist and social figure Seth Abid Hussain passed away on Friday, family sources have confirmed.
The 85-year-old, who was one of Pakistan’s first richest persons, died in the Sindh capital after a short battle with illness.
His funeral prayers will be offered tomorrow after Asar prayers at Hafiz Ayaz Mosque, Phase 2 Defense, Karachi.
Seth Abid hailed from Kasur and his father was a big name in Karachi’s Sarafa Market.
- Pakistan’s Seth Abid passes away at 8509:50 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- PM Imran thanks overseas Pakistanis for yet another record-breaking ...09:25 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Act against NGOs involved in disinformation campaign, Pakistan urges ...08:55 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Machh massacre: Major highways blocked amid Pakistan clashes as ...08:26 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Priyanka Chopra criticised for breaking COVID-19 protocols during ...07:51 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Priyanka Chopra criticised for breaking COVID-19 protocols during London salon visit
07:51 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Yasra Rizvi and Yumna Zaidi's Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi is about human ...05:28 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Anushka Sharma lashes out on Indian media for invading privacy04:23 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Guru Randhawa sparks engagement rumours by sharing pictures with ...02:54 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021