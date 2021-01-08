Pakistan’s Seth Abid passes away at 85
09:50 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Pakistan’s Seth Abid passes away at 85
KARACHI – Renowned industrialist and social figure Seth Abid Hussain passed away on Friday, family sources have confirmed.

The 85-year-old, who was one of Pakistan’s first richest persons, died in the Sindh capital after a short battle with illness.

His funeral prayers will be offered tomorrow after Asar prayers at Hafiz Ayaz Mosque, Phase 2 Defense, Karachi.

Seth Abid hailed from Kasur and his father was a big name in Karachi’s Sarafa Market.

