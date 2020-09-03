US police fatally shoot 18-Year-Old African American man
Web Desk
12:25 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
US police fatally shoot 18-Year-Old African American man
Share

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) police have shot dead an African American man.

According to media details, Officers from the US Metropolitan Police Department have fatally shot a man, who was identified as Deon Kay, an 18-year-old, the police said.

The incident occurred overnight when police officers were responding to a report of a man with a gun.

The police said that “during the foot pursuit, one of the suspects brandished a firearm. In response, an officer discharged their firearm one time, striking the suspect," the police said.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounved dead after all life-saving efforts. 

The incident comes in the light of nationwide protests against racism and police brutality in the US provoked by the May 25 killing of an unarmed African American man, George Floyd, in police custody in the city of Minneapolis.

More From This Category
UN calls for probe into HR violations, mass ...
08:22 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Facebook bans Indian politician over hate speech ...
06:17 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
US police fatally shoot 18-Year-Old African ...
12:25 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Afghanistan frees another 200 Taliban prisoners
06:22 PM | 2 Sep, 2020
China urges India to withdraw troops illegally ...
11:52 AM | 2 Sep, 2020
Saudi King Salman fires top army officer over ...
06:23 PM | 1 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, Khizer Hussain look perfect in impromptu wedding shoot
04:43 PM | 3 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr