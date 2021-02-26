ECP unveils code of conduct for upcoming Senate polls
07:37 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued Code of Conduct for political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and voters for the Senate elections set to be held on March 3.
The political parties, candidates, voters and election agents will abide by all directions and instructions issued by the ECP time to time relating to smooth conduct of elections, said the notification.
It further said that the political parties, candidates, voters and election agents will not indulge in any kind of corrupt or illegal practices as defined in chapter-X of the Elections Act 2017.
