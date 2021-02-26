Ramiz Raja’s YouTube channel compromised for unknown reasons

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top-ranking cricket commentator and former national team skipper Ramiz Raja’s YouTube channel has been compromised.

Taking to Twitter, Raja said: "Working to restore my you tube channel which has been sadly compromised. Bear with me. Thank you".

The former cricketer's channel is named "Ramiz Speaks" and he has been sharing videos related to cricket for the last two years.