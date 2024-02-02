Search

‘When are you getting married,’ Rizwan asks Babar Azam

06:14 PM | 2 Feb, 2024
LAHORE – Pakistan’s celebrated batsman Babar Azam recently hosted a space on social media platform X to give answers to the questions made by his fans. 

During the session, the former captain engaged in a hilarious banter with teammate Mohammad Rizwan on marriage when the former asked him about his wedding plans. The conversation has gone on social media. 

 “Jaanab, aap ki shaadi kab hai? (Mr. when are you going to marry?),” asked Rizwan. 

“Mujhe pata that aapne yehi sawaal karenge. (I knew you would ask me this question?),” Babar replied.

“Abhi poocha hai toh jawaab dena padega aapko (Now that I have asked, you must reply it),” Rizwan insisted.

“Murshid, aapko meian akele mein samjhata hoon (I will make you understand that in private),” Babar tried to avoid the questions. 

The former skipper said Nowadays, when he woke up in the morning, he found that he had married to someone. People start sending him congratulations, he said, adding that in this way he is already married

“Now you should focus on someone else,” he asked Rizwan, who later revealed that his wife was more concerned about Babar’s marriage as she keeps asking them question daily. 

