Ertugrul star Engin Altan celebrates 43rd birthday
Famed Turkish film and television actor Engin Altan Düzyatan is celebrating his 43rd birthday. His social media handles have been flooded with well-wishes and congratulatory messages on the special day.
Fellow Turkish actors have also wished Düzyatan on his 43th birthday. Taking to social media, Düzyatan thanked his friends and followers.
Düzyatan was born on July 26, making him a Leo. Engin's roots are in Karşıyaka, İzmir, Turkey.
The Ertugrul actor is nationally and internationally acknowledged for portraying the titular character in the historical TV series Diriliş: Ertuğrul. Alongside Esra Bilgic, the two have had their fame soaring right after the series was dubbed in multiple languages.
Engin is married to Neslişah Alkoçlar. The couple has been blessed with a son, Emir Aras, and a daughter, Alara.
Loved by millions in Pakistan, Düzyatan was invited on a short visit to Pakistan invited by a private business company. Pakistan's Make-A-Wish Foundation had arranged a meeting between Düzyatan and three young terminally ill fans.
