Mehar Bano’s new bold video sets internet on fire

Mehar Bano is a rising star who has proved her versatility onscreen with the blockbuster drama serial "Meray Paas Tum Hou". The 28-year-old star has a bold and sassy style statement.

This time around, the Churails starlet mesmerised her admirers with her fashion and wardrobe choices as she shared some BTS videos from her shooting schedule.

Flaunting her glam look in the latest viral video, the Darling actor left her massive fan following swooning as she revamped her look with long hair and stunning makeup.

"Snatched and ready for my closeup with @saad.samie ????", captioned the London Nahi Jaunga actress.

On the work front, MeherBano has appeared in various drama serials but she became a known face when she appeared as ‘Zubaida’ in the popular web series ‘Churails’